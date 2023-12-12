Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,614 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.89. 630,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,535,561. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.