Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $149.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

