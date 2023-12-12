Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 193,812 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intel by 61.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,685,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 643,861 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 158,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 90.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

