Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 75,858 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,858 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

