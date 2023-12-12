Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $358.23 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
