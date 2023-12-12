Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,347,101 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,347,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,686,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

