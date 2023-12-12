Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,318 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,684,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,623,000 after purchasing an additional 147,502 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 90,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

