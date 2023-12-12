Quantitative Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 153.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $625.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.68. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60. The company has a market cap of $284.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

