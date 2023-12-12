Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.29. 68,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $342.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average of $314.50.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

