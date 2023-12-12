Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1,892.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $374.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.74.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

