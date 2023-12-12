Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,037,427. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

