Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 37.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. 30,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,536. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.