Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.33 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $9,161,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $77,509,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $23,921,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.1% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $674,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

