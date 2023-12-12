Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 1.5% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 3.60% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $75.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

