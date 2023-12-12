Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific
In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Union Pacific Price Performance
UNP stock opened at $232.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
