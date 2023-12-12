Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,146 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

