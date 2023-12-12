Quarry LP Invests $320,000 in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $237,000.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
