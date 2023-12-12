Quarry LP Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.35% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $282,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $306,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMGC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

