Quarry LP Takes $416,000 Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

