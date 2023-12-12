Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Raging River Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99.

About Raging River Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.