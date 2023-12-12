Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.00

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $134.89, with a volume of 87242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

