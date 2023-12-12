RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

