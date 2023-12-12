Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 2.3%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.25 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.64). Approximately 69,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.70).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.59 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

