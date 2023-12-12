Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Veris Residential accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

