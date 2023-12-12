Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.3% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX opened at $797.18 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.