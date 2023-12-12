Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Purchases 154,883 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,883 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 3.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

