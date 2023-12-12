Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,000. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 2.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

