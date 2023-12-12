Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,846 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 2.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 117,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,191,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,215,000 after purchasing an additional 365,946 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,770 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.3% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 579,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE REXR opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

