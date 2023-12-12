Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 15,430 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Pegasystems worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -24.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $404,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

