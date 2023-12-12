Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed stock opened at $574.54 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

