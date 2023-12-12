Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Amedisys worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,340.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.