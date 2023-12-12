Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.85% of PDF Solutions worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

