Ranger Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,170 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 2.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.58% of Boot Barn worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.30.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.30. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

