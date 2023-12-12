Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Federal Signal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSS opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

