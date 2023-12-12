Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 332544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

