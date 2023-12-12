Raymond James Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

BRO opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

