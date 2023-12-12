Raymond James Increases First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,372 shares of company stock valued at $560,418 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 498,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 352,551 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

