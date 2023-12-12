RBF Capital LLC Acquires 7,848 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

NYSE:OCN opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a current ratio of 22.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

