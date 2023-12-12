RBF Capital LLC Buys 577,545 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,545 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 0.6% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Newell Brands worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.