RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.83.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

