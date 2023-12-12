RBF Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30.
Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
