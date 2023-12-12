RBF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.23% of MarineMax worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

