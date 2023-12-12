RBF Capital LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $10,576,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE THC opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

