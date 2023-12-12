RBF Capital LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCFree Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $10,576,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

