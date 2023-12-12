RBF Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $71,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

