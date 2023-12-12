RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stake Lifted by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. RCI Hospitality accounts for about 5.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 1.29% of RCI Hospitality worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Noble Financial cut their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $583.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

