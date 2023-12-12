RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 767 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

