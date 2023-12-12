RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $414.86 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

