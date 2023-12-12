RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4,725.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.