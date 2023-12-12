RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

