Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $516,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

